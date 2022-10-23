Stop lake pollution to curb mass fish deaths

The increasing pollution of Lake Victoria poses a grave threat to a major source of livelihood.

Directly affected are, of course, the fishing communities in the lakeside region, traders who buy fish from them and sell it to the consumers and other people along the value chain, including transporters.

Most of the pollution is due to intense human activity, with the discharge of heavy pollutants, including raw sewage, being blamed for the mass fish deaths in the lake.

Dead fish are often found floating on the lake. It is sheer wastage, as the dead fish cannot be eaten and yet this is a key part of the human diet.

This threatens food security, as the fishermen are unable to catch enough of this source of protein, a vital ingredient for healthy bodies.

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFI) says the pollution has resulted in an increase in algae and the water hyacinth weed, which has spread in recent years, impeding fishing.

Various efforts, including mechanical harvesting have not substantially reduced the infestation.

The mass fish deaths undermine the Kenyan fishing community, whose plight is worsened by the growing friction with the neighbouring Ugandan and Tanzanian marine security authorities.

Kenya happens to have the smallest share of this big regional resource, and our fishermen who venture farther to increase their catches, have often been arrested after crossing the invisible boundaries.

The polluters of the lake include water and sewerage companies. There is also pressure from the consequences of climate change.

Experts explain that the lake has been experiencing extreme cold and warm temperatures due to climate change with the minimal water circulation as a result of the use of cages, which have come into vogue in recent years, causing fish deaths.

In some areas, the pollution is increased by fish farmers dumping their dead fish into the water, which also encourages the growth of algae. Eating dead fish can lead to poisoning.