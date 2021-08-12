Stop killer liquor dealers

Nearly 10 people have perished in the past few days after consuming illicit alcohol in Nakuru County in an unacceptable continuation of avoidable deaths. Preliminary investigations indicate that the brews may have been laced with methanol.

Similar lethal concoctions are also on sale in other parts of the country under the very nose of the local administration, police and other security personnel.

Whenever such deaths occur, however, we see knee-jerk reactions by the authorities, who were either sound asleep on the job or deliberately allowed the merchants of death to sell the lethal stuff. It is not a secret that some of these illicit liquor dens operate under protection from rogue security personnel, who are paid by the dealers to look the other way.

We have also seen politicians seizing a photo opportunity for themselves as if they were not aware of the proliferation of illicit brew dens in their own wards or constituencies. These things do not just spring up overnight. They continue to operate because some brewers pay for protection from the police and chiefs with the proceeds from their illicit business.

The local administrators are guilty of not doing enough to prevent the brewers and sellers from endangering the lives of others. The mushrooming alcohol dens peddle their deadly stuff or unlicensed brews under the very nose of the local authorities.

There has lately been an increase in the sale of illicit brews in this region that besides causing deaths, have also been turning young men into zombies. It is not good enough to claim that it is poverty that drives the people into taking these illegal brews. The sale and consumption are crimes that must be stopped.