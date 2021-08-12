Stop killer liquor dealers

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Whenever such deaths occur, however, we see knee-jerk reactions by the authorities.
  • The local administrators are guilty of not doing enough to prevent the brewers and sellers from endangering the lives of others.

Nearly 10 people have perished in the past few days after consuming illicit alcohol in Nakuru County in an unacceptable continuation of avoidable deaths. Preliminary investigations indicate that the brews may have been laced with methanol.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.