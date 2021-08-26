Stop Internet abuse

Respect for freedom of expression is an area where Kenya stands head over shoulders above its neighbours and other African countries. This is evident in the handling of social media and the internet, in general. The country has never shut down the internet to prevent the operations of platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook even during critical times like elections.

Being able to tolerate nosy social media users that are not always of good behaviour, confirms the government’s respect for the fundamental rights of Kenyans. These online forums have become a valuable source of information for the public.

However, people who peddle lies and fake news have also invaded these platforms. They pose a threat to society by spreading lies and some wayward people have used these valuable tools to convey information that promotes violence or incites groups to fight others.

It is against this backdrop that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s caution against the abuse of the internet is crucial. He has vowed to use the law to tame those who spread hate online ahead of next year’s General Election.

We could not agree more with him that though ours is a democratic country that cherishes freedoms, vulgar content or information that harms others has no place here. It calls for a high level of decorum in exercising this freedom.

Next year’s elections are expected to be quite competitive, as President Uhuru Kenyatta will be passing on the baton after leading the country for the constitutional maximum of two five-year terms.