Stop insatiable greed for money by the politicians

Kenya’s MPs are among the highest-paid and yet the country is not one of the richest. Indeed, it has been reeling under a serious economic crisis with many of the citizens unable to afford one meal a day. And since last year, nearly four million Kenyans have faced starvation due to severe drought in the arid and semi-arid lands.

One of the challenges for the government is a bloated public wage bill and the MPs and MCAs are making it worse by constantly clamouring for higher pay and allowances. This, of course, raises the question as to whether leadership is a calling to serve or an avenue for a few to pocket easy money.

Before the 13th Parliament got down to business last year, the 400 MPs put up a fight for higher pay, unbothered by the sinking economy. They have been battling the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over their earnings. An MP’s gross salary is Sh710,000, with allowances pushing the pay to nearly Sh1 million, in a country with an average wage of Sh20,000.

Reports have shown that four out of five of the highest-paid MPs are from African countries. Nigerians top the list, followed by Kenyans, Ghanaians, Indonesians and South Africans. In 2010, Kenyan MPs awarded themselves a 25 per cent pay rise, joining the league of the highest-paid politicians.

And they still want more. The SRC has hinted at another increment coming before July. But, sadly, this while slashing ECDE (pre-primary school) tutors’ pay. While the lowest paid earner, a farm worker, is paid about Sh8,000 a month, MPs have in the five years to 2022 got a 33 per cent increment on basic salary.

Worse, they have tried to disregard the SRC and set their own pay, which is unacceptable and a recipe for disaster. The MCAs earn Sh144,375 and pocket more in allowances. Now, they want their salaries tripled to Sh400,000 a month.