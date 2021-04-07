Stop infighting in NMS

Not many government agencies have in recent years received an overwhelming endorsement like the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which has been in operation for just over a year.

This has been mainly because of its remarkable contribution to revamping the management of key sectors in the city to enhance the delivery of services.

The biggest achievement is, of course, the reorganisation and revamping of the city centre by creating more space for pedestrians to freely walk around.

But the NMS has not been without its critics. Former governor Mike Sonko waged and lost his war against Director-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi’s outfit. The NMS has largely weathered challenges because of the unwavering support and stewardship from the highest office in the land — the Presidency.

The latest challenge is the ongoing shake-up of the administration to ensure that it continues to deliver the goods.

Needless infighting

There has been unease in the agency following the redeployment, demotion and disciplinary action against some 13 high-ranking officers. They are from the Treasury and Planning, Environment, Water, Sanitation and Energy, Health Services, Administrative Support Services and Procurement sections.

The unease at the NMS has serious implications for the city’s much-touted renewal plans being driven by the agency. This latest round of acrimony confirms that the cartels that have in the past had a stranglehold on the city’s operations may have gone underground for a while, but are now back trying to illegally reclaim their clandestine bastions.

Key services such as garbage collection are affected. The officials have also been accused by a special audit of the misuse of Covid-19 funds. These turf wars must not be allowed to hamper the provision of services and derail the implementation of projects and development programmes.