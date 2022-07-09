Stop illicit body organs trade

Illegal trade in human organs poses grave danger, especially to youths dreaming about laying their hands on huge sums of money. Some of them believe that it is that easy, and are mostly ignorant about the deadly risk involved, namely possible loss of life or debilitating illness.

The organ trade is irresistible for many, with a mouth-watering price of up to Sh700,000 for a kidney. Some of the buyers of the organs are said to be from neighbouring countries. The surgical risks involved aside, the very thought of getting so much money is driving the illicit and dangerous business.

Those behind the clandestine harvesting of body organs are preying on the people’s ignorance and grinding poverty that is afflicting many young people. One of the beneficiaries and victims had an operation last April and has not yet recovered. The racket has been flagged in Homa Bay and Uasin Gishu counties. Several cases of the sale of kidneys have been reported recently in Homa Bay.

Aiding the merchants of desperation and death are some dinghy and rotten private health facilities and shameless professionals, who have no scruples about bending the rules and are blatantly flouting professional ethics.

To many of them, what matters is the money and nothing else. They know that they are risking arrest and prosecution, but they consider the potential gains worth the risk.

Organ donations and transplants are essential when properly carried out help to save lives, but not as a means to enrich some people by exploiting the desperation of others. This lucrative but deadly racket must be thoroughly investigated and nipped in the bud.