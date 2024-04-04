Stop illegal deadly fishing

Fish is a delicacy that many people relish but its contamination can pose a grave danger to consumers’ health. It is, therefore, important that the source of the fish is authenticated to rule out the risk of poisoning.

But despite a government ban on fishing in Lake Nakuru over fears of health risks, hordes of unscrupulous fishermen have been catching fish in the lake and selling it to unsuspecting buyers. It is not uncommon, for instance, to see traders displaying nice fish species on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Those who buy and eat it may not be aware that, in 2021, the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) declared Lake Nakuru fish unfit for human consumption. The government confirmed the finding in January, hence the ban.

Reports of accelerated decay and elevated levels of toxins in the water have raised concern among experts and health authorities about the safety of the fish.

And despite Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya raising the alarm over the high levels of toxins in the Lake Nakuru fish, it continues to be sold, jeopardising lives. However, with 50 boats operating on the lake, illegal fishing on the lake has become a full-fledged industry that has sprouted on the lake shores with a proliferation of stalls and kiosks where the fish is sold raw or cooked to unsuspecting consumers. They include locals and tourists.

Driven by the illegal but lucrative earnings, the mostly young fishermen have also defied Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) security operations on the lake. They play hide and seek with KWS rangers as they deliver catches that are highly toxic and dangerous to humans. At least 56 people have been arrested this year for illegal fishing but the racket continues.