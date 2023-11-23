Stop human rights abuse

The fight against the violation of human rights is something Kenyans have always been proud of. They waged a bitter campaign for the restoration of multipartyism, greater freedoms and democracy, which are cherished by all.

Kenya has distinguished itself for recognition of individual rights, including freedom of association through party membership and voting in regular elections.

In East Africa, it is in Kenya where the people have often stood up against oppression by security agencies working in cahoots with government operatives and extrajudicial killings.

It is, therefore, quite disturbing that a human rights watchdog has just painted a rather grim picture of the country’s human rights situation. It has faulted President William Ruto’s administration, at the helm for over a year, for not addressing human rights violations.

That would let the perpetrators to claw back on the gains in entrenching the people’s right to enjoy the freedoms guaranteed by the progressive Constitution.

Between January 22 and June 2023, a total of 22 extrajudicial killings and nine cases of disappearances allegedly committed by security agencies were recorded. Some 39 bodies were discovered, in River Yala and Aberdare Forest, of people believed to have been killed elsewhere. Another 47 people were killed in anti-government demonstrations in March to July.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has also cited the recent demolition of homes in Athi River and elsewhere belonging to people who had title deeds issued to them following official approvals. The KNCHR believes that the rising cost of living, and high taxation hamper the enjoyment of economic and social rights. With the prices of basic commodities, including fuel, skyrocketing, the lives of Kenyans are becoming more miserable.