Stop HIV drug default

Adults living with HIV/Aids are increasing defaulting on antiretroviral therapy (ART), the life-saving drugs, compared to teenagers.

National Syndemic Disease Control Council data show between January and August, the country has recorded 67,731 cases of ARV defaults with adults 25 and above leading by 47,672 cases.

The HIV/Aids epidemic is a major public health concern.

Of the 1,435,271 people in Kenya living with HIV, says the National Aids Control Council (NACC), 1,199,101 are on ART; hence, more than 200,000 are not on treatment.

Studies cite adherence to ART as a critical determinant of suppressing the HIV virus and improving the health outcomes of patients.

For long-term viral suppression, near-perfect adherence is required.

Having been one of the first countries to approve the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), Kenya has been a success story in advancing HIV prevention efforts and has led the way in providing voluntary medical male circumcision.

However, researchers have found that factors like poor access to medication, relationships between partners (mostly heterosexual) factors, incidental costs to access the medication, stigma and discrimination from both the community and healthcare providers, among other reasons, interfere with adherence.

Reneging on treatment threatens to reverse the gains in the war on HIV. Let the authorities boost the uptake of ARTs (commonly referred to as ARVs) by improving access and sensitising the communities on the importance of adherence.

That can be done by facilitating healthcare providers to monitor, report cases and maintain a database and, most importantly, counsel and sensitise people living with HIV/Aids to willingly stick to their medication and the society, including health workers, to stop stigmatising them.

Science has provided a solution for adherence to these medications by developing newer drugs—such as the first long-acting injectable complete HIV treatment and a vaginal ring containing HIV-1 prevention in women.