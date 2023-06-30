Stop government colleges ripping off their students

College education is a source of the quality manpower that the country needs to implement its development agenda. This is a key investment that should not be hampered by wrong decisions. It is unbelievable that students are spending several years in some colleges and other institutions of higher learning studying, only to be told that they cannot graduate because their programmes are not accredited.

How would such a glaring anomaly go on for so long without being detected and rectified? The government institutions concerned will have enrolled and seen the students go through their courses and internships and graduate. Denying them certificates is sheer robbery without violence. They will have used up their meagre resources paying for tuition and accommodation and spent their valuable time on their studies.

The Kabete National Polytechnic, for instance, extended its package from its mainstay technical and health programmes by offering diploma and certificate courses in geophysical technology. This it reportedly did after seeking guidance from the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and the Technical and Vocational Education Training Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council.

However, the programme was unveiled in 2017 before being approved by the regulator and internal exams offered. Five years later, more than 60 students have never been issued with their certificates. Though the courses were eventually approved last year, their fate still remains in limbo. This, after they paid Sh105,000 a year for the three-year course that raked in Sh18.9 million for the college. They are now stuck without certificates.

Facing a similar predicament are the students who enrolled for a two-year diploma course in Information, Communication and Technology at Meru University. Also, nearly 50 students who pursued various Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses, should have graduated a year ago, but still do not know their fate.