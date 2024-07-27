Stop goldmine deaths

It is the cardinal role and responsibility of the government to protect the people and their property where they may be. This is made possible by the taxes the people pay and the mobilisation of national resources. And it does not matter how remote or far away such a place may be from the capital city.

To its credit, the government has made its presence felt on every inch of the country’s territory. National security agencies ensure the people’s protection so that they can go about their legal business of fending for their families.

In Marsabit County, however, the locals are horrified by reports of the deaths of 24 people in illegal gold mining. These small-time prospectors have every right to look for such natural wealth in their vicinity, but if it becomes a source of grave danger, then it should be stopped. The government shut down the Hillo goldfields after 11 people were killed in a scramble for the precious metal on March 24.

However, the business has clandestinely continued despite security presence and as a result, 13 more people have perished. The supervisors of the security personnel on the ground must ensure that lives are protected. If the team enforcing the mining ban is inadequate, then it should be reinforced.

Claims that some police officers have been compromised to let the illegal business go on should be investigated and those found culpable held accountable for their sins of omission and commission.

The killing of a police officer and a civilian and injuries to other people when hordes of miners invaded the heavily guarded goldmines have confirmed a potentially dangerous situation that could easily descend into anarchy.

There has been an influx of miners from neighbouring and faraway counties and even from other countries, including Ethiopia, seeking fortunes in this lucrative business. The local and national security agencies must take full charge and protect all.