Stop giving lip service to graft, punish culprits

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Every administration since Independence has had its fair share of scandals.
  • The only difference is that the magnitude has increased in recent years.

Political leaders should stop the grandstanding and tackle corruption. It is unacceptable that, instead of dealing with the vice, politicians use it as a punching bag. This is what we have seen in the past few days, when leading political leaders picked on corruption as a campaign tool, each vilifying the other for corrupt dealings but none being ready to eradicate it. None of the politicians admits liability even when there is incriminating evidence that they are complicit in mega corruption scandals.

