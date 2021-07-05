Stop giving lip service to graft, punish culprits

Political leaders should stop the grandstanding and tackle corruption. It is unacceptable that, instead of dealing with the vice, politicians use it as a punching bag. This is what we have seen in the past few days, when leading political leaders picked on corruption as a campaign tool, each vilifying the other for corrupt dealings but none being ready to eradicate it. None of the politicians admits liability even when there is incriminating evidence that they are complicit in mega corruption scandals.

The tragedy of personalising corruption is that it ends up being trivialised. Critical issues are lost as people take sides. Yet corruption has no colour, tribe or rank. It is not confined to any party or segment of society. In our circumstances, many corrupt individuals have managed to escape the dragnet and used their influence, acquired through illegal ways, to climb the social and political ladder, securing maximum protection.

Every administration since Independence has had its fair share of scandals. The only difference is that the magnitude has increased in recent years and ascent to political power is equated to access to corrupt money.

Lords of corruption

Largely, there is little political will to eradicate graft, notwithstanding pledges made at every election cycle.

On a few occasions in the past, when investigative agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cracked down on graft suspects, arresting and charging them in court, politicians were up in arms, claiming that ‘their people’ were being targeted. Matters are made worse by the fact that, even when suspects are arrested, cases collapse for lack of evidence.