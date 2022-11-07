Stop ‘ghost staff’ looting

Staff headcounts ordered by new governors have confirmed yet again the perennial looting of county coffers through salaries for non-existent staff. The internal staff and payroll audits, which have become a routine undertaking every time a new administration takes office, have always revealed the billions brazenly stolen.

Investigations by the Auditor-General have also confirmed that the counties have in the past 10 years of their existence forked out Sh35 billion in payments to ‘ghost’ workers. It is a big shame, coming at a time when public health facilities around the country do not have enough drugs or equipment.

Nairobi City County leads the list of shame that includes Nyamira, Nandi, Mombasa, Migori and Vihiga. Some 25 governors have, since being sworn in since the August 9 elections, initiated audits to remove the ghost workers and seal the loopholes early in their tenure. This shocking litany of thefts continues because the masterminds can escape sanctions.

The devolved units rely almost solely on the National Treasury to run their operations but have become the conduits through which taxpayers’ funds are siphoned by corrupt officials and their accomplices.

Past records have shown that taxpayers could be losing Sh500 million monthly. And this rot has persisted despite promises by the county bosses to streamline their payrolls and stop the haemorrhage of public funds.

Governors should speed up the audits and make their findings public. Of course, the audits come at a huge cost to the counties and it is a betrayal of the taxpayers that official laxity allows the thefts to thrive. One of the major loopholes is the reliance by many counties on manual registers for the payment of salaries despite the digitisation of county operations.