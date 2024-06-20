Stop fishy county legal fees

Of the huge pending bills almost all the 47 counties are struggling to pay, legal fees account for a whopping Sh56 billion.

That is massive burden at a time when the devolved units are in the grip of a financial crisis.

The devolved units have full-fledged legal departments but still outsource cases to external firms that charge an arm and a leg for their services.

The Senate, which is constitutionally mandated to exercise oversight on the counties, is concerned about the huge spending on private law firms and is keen to do something about it.

County governments could soon not be allowed to hire external law firms should a Senate proposal to amend existing laws be adopted.

Some governors have been paying as much as Sh1 billion in fees to lawyers to represent them even in cases that could be handled by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism or by county attorneys.

Irregularly outsourcing services

It is a pity that this has forced the Senate to consider an amendment of the law to control this hefty spending of public funds.

Sadly, these legal services are also an avenue through which corruption thrives in the form of suspect payments to lawyers.

This is made possible through collusion between crooked county officials and some law firms.

There is also negligence and failure to make use of lawyers on the staff, who should give value for the salaries they earn.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has also called out the counties for irregularly outsourcing services to law firms.

Nairobi City County, for instance, is grappling with a bill of Sh21 billion in outstanding legal fees owed to over 50 law firms.