Stop fake overseas jobs firms

The immense suffering of Kenyans who go abroad in search of greener pastures as migrant workers has been well-documented. There have been deaths and serious injuries to some of them by their cruel employers.

The worst destination for Kenyan workers is the Middle East, with horrific accounts of the plight of people who go abroad hoping to improve their lives.

President William Ruto is keen on exporting Kenyan labour as part of his government’s commitment to solving the acute youth unemployment crisis. He recently led a high-level delegation to Germany to explore opportunities and sign deals.

New Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua is, no doubt, aware of the misery of Kenyan workers overseas, who find themselves ensnared in slave-like conditions. His assurance that new overseas job recruitment rules are in the offing is good news, indeed.

Recruitment agencies will be barred from charging Kenyans processing fees or withholding their travel documents. They, after all, earn hefty commissions.

Thousands of Kenyans have fallen prey to crooks who have defrauded them of millions of shillings. Some people have sold land and other properties and used their savings only to find out later that they were dealing with fake agencies.

The government will now issue clearance letters, confirming that the recruitment organisation is authorised to operate in the country. Embassies abroad will be involved in tracking the Kenyans overseas.

The ministry will ensure that details are captured in the immigration database on them and where they are going.

The recruitment agencies hiding passports literally hold the migrant workers to ransom. The crooks must be identified and ejected. Kenyans are being conned daily.

One agency defrauded Kenyans of Sh600 million by promising to assist them in getting foreign jobs.