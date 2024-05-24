Stop extravagance by officials amid high tax

The austerity measures President William Ruto’s administration promised when he came to power after the 2022 elections remain a pipe dream.

Instead, there has been some filthy extravagance by top officials, at a time when highly taxed Kenyans are being asked to tighten their belts.

Mounting public expenditure flies in the face of promises to streamline and prioritise essential expenses to keep the government running.

The major culprits are President Ruto’s top aides, who have burst the Budget by almost Sh1 billion in just nine months.

The Executive Office of the President and the President’s official residence withdrew Sh900 million above their allocation in nine months.

Harambee House, State House and aides’ offices gobbled up Sh11.29 billion between July 2023 and March, exceeding a Sh10.40 billion target.

The revelation coming as the government prepares to slap a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on bread, a basic item at breakfast for most Kenyans, irrespective of their economic status, is quite disturbing.

Over-expenditure

There are many other taxes and levies that are designed to enable the government to raise more revenue but which will leave immense pain in their wake.

They include a motor vehicle tax and excise duty on motorcycles, an increasingly indispensable mode of cargo and passenger transportation.

The over-expenditure occurred despite a commitment by the National Treasury to reject cash requests beyond what has been approved. The only exception should be expenses in critical areas such as security and education.

The extra allocation to State House is besides the Sh2.53 billion provided in last year’s supplementary Budget. This was meant for personnel emoluments, operations and maintenance of buildings.

More money is being splurged on travel expenses for the President and other top leaders, such as governors, senators, MPs and MCAs.

This, ironically, is an administration that is reportedly facing a cash crunch and struggling to meet its financial obligations, including national debts.