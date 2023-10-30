Stop extrajudicial killings

The high incidence of extrajudicial killings and disappearances continues to soil the country’s image. Sadly, they overshadow all the good things that Kenyans are doing to develop their country.

Owing to the enormity of the issue, Parliament is under intense pressure to fast-track legislation to criminalise and prescribe stiff penalties for crimes of disappearance and extrajudicial killings.

Some time last year, the country was stunned by the discovery of bodies floating on River Yala in Siaya County that investigations confirmed were of people killed elsewhere.

In the past year, says the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), between October 2022 and August 2023, at least128 cases of extrajudicial killings have been recorded .

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has appealed to the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee to urgently amend the Penal Code to deal with this grave problem. KNCHR has documented more than 1,800 cases of extrajudicial killings and disappearances, for which security forces have been fingered.

Suspected police officers

Soon after taking office last October, President William Ruto met with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and declared that extrajudicial killings by the police would end. He then disbanded a special services unit blamed for disappearances and five officers were charged with murder.

Another human rights group that has been collecting data since 2017 says 1,264 deaths have been blamed on the police. The officers were also accused of killing 12 people, including two children, in the recent anti-government demonstrations.

Extrajudicial killings are not only illegal but also violate the cardinal principle of the right to life. As killings have become rampant, the suspected police officers must be held to account.