Stop electricity exploitation

The revelation that Kenyans paid Sh70.35 billion in inflated electricity bills in the past five years is not surprising. Indeed, the situation has been worsened by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) reportedly adding illegal levies to its monthly fuel surcharge, a survey shows. Reeling under the exaggerated cost are industries, organisations, institutions and households.

Consumers know that unless they pay their bills, their electricity supply will be disconnected. It is possible that the shady billing has been going on longer than was reported.

An analysis by the Daily Nation, Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya (Elcos Kenya) and the Auditor-General shows consumers have been paying an extra charge of Sh4.4 per unit monthly since January 2018. The latest Auditor-General report on Kenya Power shows the utility overcharged consumers by Sh23.17 billion in the year to June 2023. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has questioned the legality of the charges.

It is grossly unfair for consumers to pay higher electricity bills as a result of illegal charges. This is, of course, worsening the high cost of living. Electricity is an essential service in driving industry and the illegal charges just push up the costs of production and doing business.

Surprisingly, Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror has downplayed the serious findings by the Auditor-General, insisting that the firm was allowed to collect those amounts. Yet that ought to be investigated and the culprits punished.

This blatant exploitation has enabled the siphoning of billions of shillings every month from consumers. To make matters worse, since last month until December, Kenyans will pay higher power bills to recover the revenue lost when then-President Uhuru Kenyatta reduced electricity prices. It was extended for three more months by President William Ruto.