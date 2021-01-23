Stop these divisive and premature campaigns 

The country is witnessing the return of heightened political activities despite the ravages of Covid-19. Instead of concentrating energies in fighting the pandemic and giving hope to the citizens, it is full-blown politicking.

Politicians have thrown caution to the wind and gone back to their bad old ways. They are crisscrossing the country, holding rallies and attracting large crowds, contrary to Covid-19 rules.

Yet citizens have been forced to cut activities but with debilitating economic losses.

Deplorably, it is politics of insults, threats and intimidation. The politicians are preoccupied with presidential succession as Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to a constitutional end next year.

Clearly, the campaigns are premature. The elections are 18 months away; what the citizens expect is service delivery.

Fight corruption

The Jubilee administration came to power in 2013 with lofty promises. Among others, it pledged to fight corruption, improve the economy, expand infrastructure, provide laptops to primary school learners, enhance healthcare, end insecurity and make lives better. Little has been done.

Corruption has emerged as the defining tag of the administration. The economy has tanked with huge debt burden portfolio and government rendered unable to meet its financial obligations. Insecurity remains a major challenge, with counties like Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir, Garissa, Mandera and Isiolo perennially under attacks.

Yet, rather than deal with these issues, the political players are sucked in reckless and senseless power wars. What new ideas do those seeking the presidency have? What difference do they want to make?

Whatever the case, they should articulate their policies soberly and avoid ethnic mobilisation, threats and invectives. Citizens abhor this high-stake politics that is raising temperatures and laying ground for conflict.