Stop demolitions spree for housing project

The latest spate of home demolitions across the country is disturbing. It started several months ago with the knocking down of homes built on land belonging to a cement company at Mavoko in Machakos County.

Bulldozers have also been roaring in Kakamega County, flattening expensive homes, some of which belong to a few prominent personalities. The operation is meant to clear the land for the affordable housing programme being implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration. Demolitions have also occurred in Murang’a, Thika, Mombasa, and Voi for various reasons.

This is a surprising about-turn, as President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are on record as vowing to stop forceful evictions and home demolitions that were common in the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

Even when demolishers have arrived, wielding court orders, quite disconcerting was the timing and the manner in which this is being done. Gangs of hirelings wielding crude weapons have been descending on homes at night led by police, catching families unawares.

There is no need for this kind of ambush. These people should come in broad daylight to avoid causing the occupants of the targeted homes immense anguish. Surely, possession of a title deed is proof of legal ownership of land. Due process should be exhausted before demolitions are carried out.

Flattening homes to build homes is ironical. Are there instances where alternative land could be sought? Indeed, some counties have claimed they were also taken by surprise by the demolitions carried out by the national government for proposed housing projects they were supposed to partner with the national government. Something is not adding up here despite the talk about recovering stolen public land for development projects.

Indeed, the opposition is reading a sinister motive and has accused the government of carrying out forceful evictions to acquire disputed land. Losing a home in the current harsh rainy weather as families grappling with economic hardships prepare to send their children to school is rather heartless. The ongoing demolitions should be halted.