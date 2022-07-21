Stop delaying tactics and dispense justice

Courts have been very busy lately, hearing all manner of applications by politicians in the run-up to the August 9 General Election. Some have been handed a lifeline, keeping their ambitions alive, while others hit a brick wall with their appeals thrown out.

Anybody with a grievance has a right to seek justice and be heard. But there is a possibility of the abuse of the justice system, through delaying tactics by lawyers in a vexatious attempt to frustrate delivery of justice. Some file applications not because they believe they have a case but to simply buy time or take advantage of the corruption cartels in the court corridors to escape punishment or obtain an unjust reward.

It’s such shenanigans that prompted the Court of Appeal to tell off politicians convicted of criminal offences but who have been trying to delay the determination of their appeals. They see an opportunity they can exploit and remain free to run for public office. The appellate court, cautioning against the “parking of appeals” to manipulate the justice system, has asked magistrates and judges not to entertain more delays.

Some politicians have deliberately filed appeals on the platform of pending cases as they seek clearance from the electoral commission. They are then allowed to run for office simply because they have pending appeals. They are exploiting the sound principle that one should not be disqualified from vying for public office until the possibility of appeal or review of the decision or sentence has been exhausted.

The underlying philosophy is noble. Guilt must be proved before one is punished or there is a risk of miscarriage of justice. However, Chapter Six of the Constitution emphasises the paramountcy of integrity. A pending appeal is a serious matter that should be expeditiously heard and disposed of so as not to infringe on other provisions of the supreme law of the land.