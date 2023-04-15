Stop deadly religious cults 

This nation cherishes the freedom of worship, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.

However, practices or beliefs that threaten people’s lives must never be entertained.

Religious extremists or other characters who threaten the country’s peace and tranquillity have no place in our society, and it does not matter which faith they profess.

The latest macabre incidents have been reported in Kilifi County. Four people have died of suspected starvation, while 10 others were rescued in a police raid at a home, where these followers of a cultish congregation were praying.

They had allegedly been convinced by their pastor that this would enable them to meet Jesus Christ.

The police moved in after being tipped off by locals, who were concerned about the weird preaching in which the faithful are coerced into endangering their own lives, hoping to attain unrealisable goals.

For them to have gotten to this level, the brainwashing must have gone on for a long time. Indeed, members of this church which is more of a cult, have in the past been attacked by locals opposed to the strange religious teachings in which fear of the unknown is exploited by the ignorant believers.

The key suspect, who claims to have prophetic powers, has faced the law in the past over the starving to death of two children by their parents. He was arraigned and later released on police bond.

The threat from religious zealots, who have a stranglehold on their members, is rampant, especially at the Coast, where young Kenyans have been radicalised and recruited into the al-Shabaab terrorist group. Many are often brainwashed and spirited off to lawless Somalia to engage in terrorist acts.