Stop deadly meat trade

Meat is a delicacy and a common item in the diets of many Kenyans. Even the very poor may not afford to buy meat every day, but it is treasured when they can. For butchers, it is a sure source of income as customers always come.

However, like in every other business, crooks are always lurking. In the past, the authorities have exposed rackets in which donkeys have been stolen, slaughtered and sold. In some places, dog meat has also been sold.

But it is getting nastier, uglier and more dangerous for the consumers. The meat of sick animals is being sold, exposing consumers to grave danger. The government has just raised the red flag on the safety of the meat being eaten in boarding schools and what is being sold in butcheries and at popular eateries.

Some depraved traders are selling meat from sick and dying animals. Butchers buy ailing livestock from farmers, slaughter the animals at abattoirs under the cover of darkness, and transport the uninspected meat to the market.

Endangering lives

Public health officials charged with inspecting meat before it is sold in butcheries often do an excellent job. But they operate during the day and the crooks take over at night, endangering eaters’ lives.

It is commendable that a crackdown in Narok and Bomet counties has led to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of more than 20 sick animals. The suspect meat is being sold as far afield as Nakuru and Nairobi. The crooks are mainly targeting boarding primary and secondary schools. There is suspicion of connivance by crooked government officials.