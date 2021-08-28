Stop Covid papers racket

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Some Kenyans have no scruples. These are the people who, in pursuit of personal gain, will shamelessly endanger the lives of others. It is shocking but hardly surprising that some greedy fellows have been making and selling Covid-free certificates in Nairobi’s backstreets.

