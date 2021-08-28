Stop Covid papers racket

Some Kenyans have no scruples. These are the people who, in pursuit of personal gain, will shamelessly endanger the lives of others. It is shocking but hardly surprising that some greedy fellows have been making and selling Covid-free certificates in Nairobi’s backstreets.

The fake certificates bearing the names of a city hospital and top laboratories are being sold at Sh2,500 and are quickly acquired by long-distance truck drivers and travellers to the neighbouring countries.

It simply means that people infected with the deadly Covid-19 virus are able to travel across the country and beyond, posing a grave danger to others.

These merchants of death operate on River Road in downtown Nairobi, which is notorious for the manufacturing, distribution and sale of all manner of contraband.

This same street makes fake academic certificates and other shady documents. It has been the epicentre of illicit merchandise for years. The authorities have always cracked down on these criminal syndicates but the illicit business continues.

Of course, the crooks are deviously good at what they do and will issue documents that look as good as the originals. The Covid certificates should be strictly issued by a few select laboratories, following the set guidelines. However, operators at cybercafes will forge them for a fee and the business has been booming as the documents are in high demand.

The crooked dealers pose a grave danger as they issue the certificates without carrying out any tests. It simply means that the truck drivers, their turn boys, and others could travel to the neighbouring countries, and if infected, could pass on the virus to their unsuspecting contacts.

Drivers are required to obtain the certificate from the Health ministry but some find the 48-hour wait a big inconvenience.