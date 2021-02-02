Stop the country’s slide into political violence

The public brawl between two legislators at a funeral in Kisii County marked the lowest depth of political intolerance. It was shameful and deplorable. And it was not about ideologies but political affiliation.

Dagoretti MP Simba Arati and Sylvance Osoro (South Mugirango) stand condemned and deserve sanctions. They are a terrible let-down to the Abagusii community, their constituencies and the country. They have set a bad precedent, acted in a criminal manner and deserve stiff punishment. Political differences should not degenerate into fisticuffs.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. At the weekend, some politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi engaged in a public spat in Kakamega, nearly getting physical.

Just last week, a public rally organised by ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga was disrupted by rowdy youths in Githurai, in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Slide to violence

The emerging trend is ominous. Political temperatures are boiling and likely to get worse. Yet the next elections are 18 months away. This shows we have not learnt from history. The country has gone through traumatic experiences in the past.

Precisely, the mayhem that followed the bungled 2007 elections that led to deaths of more than 1,300 people with thousands more displayed should have taught us a lesson. But politicians continue to sound war drums and foment chaos.

Paradoxically, the politicians are adept at fulminating when they take to the rostrum, castigating perpetrators of violence and pretending to root for co-existence. Kenyans should reject the war-mongering politicians and inciters to violence.

In the immediate terms, the country is engrossed in debate over constitutional reforms under the auspices of the Building Bridges Initiative. Though intended to create peace and settle unresolved socio-political and economic injustices, it has deepened political conflicts. We must arrest the country’s slide to violence and anarchy due to political contests.