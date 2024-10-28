Stop corrupt deals by top State officials

Conflict of interest by some sly top officials undermines the government’s integrity. This occurs when the interests of the officials' families, friendships, financial, or social factors can easily compromise their judgment, decisions or actions. It thus confirms that the main inspiration of such persons is personal gain and not service to the country and its people.

There is no way the people can take these leaders seriously when the evidence of their shameful intricate dealings emerges. It is, indeed, a mockery of President William Ruto’s declaration early in his tenure that he would not condone such shady dealings by government officials.

The rampant involvement of the top officials in private business with the government should never have been allowed. It ends up casting even some well-intended projects in a negative light.

Many still vividly recall that in a joint interview with the media on January 5, last year, President Ruto disclosed plans to form a judicial commission to investigate State Capture and expose monstrous corruption even by previous administrations. He had earlier pledged that within 30 days of being elected, the commission would be established. Some 738 days later, the promise remains just that.

Ironically, at least eight projects intended to be flagships of his administration are now mired in controversy, stemming from conflict of interest by public officers or politically connected tycoons. Some of the projects are benefiting the President’s family directly.

State House is seeking to work with the parliamentary leadership to expedite the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Bill to establish a high standard of accountability and integrity in government tender awards.