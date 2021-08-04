Stop China fish imports

The logic behind imports is to get what a country needs but does not produce or to help meet a shortfall in supply. This cannot be said of the increasing fish imports from China. Started several years ago, the imports, in fact, pose a threat to the local fishing industry. The Chinese get a ready market for their surplus fish but at the expense of Kenyan fisherfolk.

It is, therefore, encouraging to hear from the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture that Kenya intends to ban Chinese fish imports. Fish markets in Nairobi and the other cities and towns, even at the coast, have lately been flooded by the Chinese supplies, and yet the country has enough fish stocks in its lakes, rivers and Indian Ocean shoreline.

The fishing industry is a major source of livelihood for fishermen and traders and jobs for Kenyans in the coastal region, Lake Victoria, Lake Turkana and other inland lakes, including Nakuru and Naivasha. This explains why the MPs and fisheries officials are concerned about the plight of local fishermen.

Boost fish production

Another source of worry is the safety of the Chinese fish. The fish have been found to contain 427 times more lead than the recommended limit.

There is enough potential that needs to be harnessed to catch enough fish for domestic consumption and export. Every country must protect its natural resources to get the maximum benefit from them. This can’t be possible if the authorities allow the Chinese to flood Kenyan markets with their fish.

But even as the government considers the ban, there is a need to assist fishermen to boost production. A kilogramme of the Chinese tilapia costs only Sh250 while the Kenyan one goes for Sh500. It will, therefore, be counterproductive to ban imports and then see prices continue to spiral.