Stop China fish imports

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is encouraging to hear from the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture that Kenya intends to ban Chinese fish imports.
  • Fish markets in Nairobi and the other cities and towns, even at the coast, have lately been flooded by the Chinese supplies.

The logic behind imports is to get what a country needs but does not produce or to help meet a shortfall in supply. This cannot be said of the increasing fish imports from China. Started several years ago, the imports, in fact, pose a threat to the local fishing industry. The Chinese get a ready market for their surplus fish but at the expense of Kenyan fisherfolk.

