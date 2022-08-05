Stop buying of ID cards to safeguard voting 

Some devious people are undermining one of the most cardinal rights of Kenyans. This is the right to vote.

The crooks have been going around buying national identity cards from some gullible registered voters.

The money may be tempting, but without this important document, the voters will not cast their ballots in the Tuesday general election.

Free and fair voting is the cornerstone of the democratic system that the country cherishes and under which eligible Kenyans pick their leaders every five years or whenever a vacancy occurs through death, criminal conviction or even resignation.

The right to vote is one that people have fought for to determine their own destiny by exercising control over resources through elected leaders. Those who sell their ID cards just end up disenfranchising themselves.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has raised the alarm over the buying of ID cards from would-be voters. He has also warned that the buyers are committing an election offence.

With time running out, these people will not get replacements to vote.

Election rigging

The IEBC is working with the National Police Service to ensure that the culprits are brought to book. However, people should not sell their democratic and constitutional right to choose leaders.

Already, three suspects are in police custody in Narok County after being seized with 16 ID cards.

Buying of IDs is also said to be rife in Kwale County, where some candidates have been raiding their opponents’ perceived strongholds in a bid to ensure that their supporters do not vote on Tuesday.

This is tantamount to rigging an election and should never be condoned.

It is laudable that more security officers have been deployed across the country to prevent election offences and violence.

However, the voters have an obligation to safely keep their IDs and voters’ cards so that they do not fall into the wrong hands.