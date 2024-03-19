Stop blatant wastage of public funds on travel

The counties are on the spot once again. It is unbelievable but it is the familiar story of wanton wastefulness and corruption. Inasmuch as they have been lauded for enabling greater countrywide development and progress, controls are required to achieve the intended benefits of devolution.

What is disconcerting is that the 47 counties have continued to spend much more than they are allowed by law on staff emoluments. The malpractices have landed former and sitting governors in the soup, with some facing graft charges.

It is not just shocking, but quite unbelievable that 13 counties have spent more on travel than they have collected in revenue. And this despite an October 2, last year, directive by Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei to the National Treasury to reduce by half all local and foreign travel budgets. He also banned non-essential foreign tours and limited the sizes of delegations. The circular was addressed to governors and demanded prudent use of public resources.

In one of the counties, 12 Members of the County Assembly and two staffers spent a tidy Sh22 million on a trip to Asia, merely to attend a workshop on agriculture. It means that each of the officials pocketed Sh1.5 million for the five-day junket. In another county, an official was paid Sh3.1 million to attend a one-week management course. Eight of his colleagues squandered Sh9.6 million on travel to attend a cultural conference in the Middle East.

And an industrial park bench-marking tour of neighbouring Ethiopia cost yet another county Sh5.3 million. These were among the highest expenditures, defying the government’s ban on frivolous foreign trips.