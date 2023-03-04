Stop baobab exports and step up conservation plans

The majestic baobab tree is one of the country’s major natural resources. Native to the coastal region, the tree plays a pivotal role in the conservation of the ecosystem.

It is, therefore, quite surprising that some officials have allowed the trees to be uprooted and exported to Europe. These trees take decades to mature and some are more than a century old.

They are so hardy that they should be retained and more cultivated to increase vegetation cover at the coast, as part of mitigation against climate change-induced drought that continues to ravage the country.

Ironically, the harvesting of baobab for export coincides with a renewed campaign by President William Ruto to increase vegetation cover.

Forest cover

It is an ambitious project to plant 15 billion trees to boost the country’s forest cover and help attain the global requirement of 10 per cent of the country’s territory.

The President’s plan includes the distribution of 1,000 tree seedlings to 18 centres across the country to help reduce greenhouse emissions and stop deforestation. It is meant to restore 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes.

This was a firm signal for conservation just around the time a foreigner had been stopped from exporting the baobab trees.

However, there was a twist two weeks ago when the government approved the controversial export of baobab trees from Kilifi County. It is a negation of the President’s efforts. This raises some pertinent questions. What is the net gain expected from the exports and what safeguards are in place to prevent overexploitation of this tree?

The export of baobab trees, which are more than 100 years old, is a matter of serious concern among conservationists. If allowed, it will hamper the plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

The good news, though, is that the Environment and Land Court in Malindi on Thursday issued an injunction against the baobab exports and stopped the uprooting of the trees in Kilifi, pending hearing and determination of a case filed against this.