Stop bad blood between feuding state agencies

Turf wars have characterised relations between a number of government agencies. These are a blot on the outgoing Jubilee Administration that its successor will have to seriously address.

State agencies have been embroiled in conflicts, some of which have ended up in court. This is not only time-wasting but is also costly to the very government they are meant to serve. Worse, the people are denied services or their urgent needs delayed as officials engage in their ego trips. President Kenyatta’s final five-year tenure has seen numerous ugly fights between agencies that should be complementing one another. And it’s getting messier as elections approach.

One of the most highly publicised feuds is that between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Despite their roles being clearly defined and distinct, they have continued to snipe at each other. There has also been a bitter exchange of words between the Office of the Deputy President and the Interior Principal Secretary over confidential reports by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), especially its presidential opinion polls, ahead of the August 9 elections.

Fights have also raged in parliamentary committees and parastatals. The Directorate of Education and Quality Assurance Council has taken Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to court over his alleged failure to appoint a team to supervise the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum. The Kenya National Qualifications Authority and the Commission for University Education (CUE) have also fought over verification of academic certificates. There are several others.