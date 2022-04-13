Stop armyworm march

The highly destructive armyworms are back. The voracious pests have been reported in several parts of the country, devouring crops and other vegetation. The adult Fall armyworm moth is very mobile and can fly 100 kilometres in a night, and over 1,000 kilometres in its lifetime, leaving devastation in its wake. It is estimated that the country loses about a third of its annual maize production or a million tonnes of the crop.

The latest armyworm invasions have been reported in Murang’a, Migori, Kisumu, and Homa Bay, among other counties. Known to spread at a fast rate, the pests could spell doom for the country, which is grappling with the adverse climate change effects that have led to unpredictable seasons. The long rainy season has delayed in most regions, and yet the short rains in the last quarter of the year were inadequate.

With crop production having declined and some areas still reeling from locust invasions last year, there is a need for urgent measures to stop the spread of armyworms. Swarms have invaded farms in Murang’a County, with the threat of starvation for people and livestock looming.

According to a local farmers’ association, some 80,000 farms had been invaded by last Sunday. The armyworms wipe out germinating crops and other vegetation. This could seriously undermine food security and wealth creation through agribusiness.

The pests have also caused panic in Migori County, spreading fast through farms. Besides cereals, they have also been ravaging fodder, threatening dairy farming. The armyworms strike mostly at night and in the mornings, consuming vegetation at an alarming speed.