Stop all ‘superspreader’ rallies and campaigns

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • This week, ODM leader Raila Odinga embarked on tours of Kisumu and held widely-publicised meetings that attracted huge crowds.
  • All the protocols were thrown out of the window. Mr Odinga himself appeared in public without a face mask.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta issued new directives on Covid-19 restrictions early this month, he categorically decreed that public gatherings and political rallies are banned. He only lifted restrictions on travels outside the five counties that had been under partial lockdown, changed curfew hours and reopened eateries and bars.

