Stop all ‘superspreader’ rallies and campaigns

When President Uhuru Kenyatta issued new directives on Covid-19 restrictions early this month, he categorically decreed that public gatherings and political rallies are banned. He only lifted restrictions on travels outside the five counties that had been under partial lockdown, changed curfew hours and reopened eateries and bars.

Worships and funerals remained restricted to just a few people, which directives have been fully complied with. However, politicians never seem to heed directives. This week, ODM leader Raila Odinga embarked on tours of Kisumu and held widely-publicised meetings that attracted huge crowds.

All the protocols were thrown out of the window. Mr Odinga himself appeared in public without a face mask. His enthusiastic supporters never kept distance among themselves and many did not have face masks either.

Kisumu has recorded increased coronavirus infections in the past few weeks, especially the Indian variant that is deemed to be more vicious. Next week, the town will host this year’s Madaraka Day that is bound to attract large crowds and with all the risks.

Threats of fourth wave

When Covid-19 cases peaked in March, occasioning the second partial lockdown, the problem was politicians who had been crisscrossing the country campaigning either for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) or new political outfits such as the “Hustler” movement. This is the reason President Kenyatta banned political rallies and meetings.

Rates of infections have since gone down in the past two months, but we have not turned the corner yet. In fact, there are threats of the fourth wave coming in July and presumably, more lethal than the current one.

Politicians have a duty of care and must stop holding rallies and campaigns. The public has learnt to sacrifice their comforts just to prevent infections.