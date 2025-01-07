Stop abductions now

The abductions, disappearances and extrajudicial killings of young activists are causing untold pain and agony to the surviving victims and their families and soiling the government’s image.

However, the leadership cannot feign ignorance as its cardinal duty is to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

For unknown people to cause so much mayhem, it means that the government has either lost control or is simply unable to discharge its crucial duty. Its elaborate security system should be able to prevent the brutality.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief Mohamed Amin have absolved their officers of blame for the disappearances.

Some of the victims have been seized in broad daylight by masked men in the notorious Subaru cars and other motor vehicles similar to those used by government spies.

This is why it is hard to believe that the authorities do not have a hand in the kidnapping of young men who caricatured top leaders in silhouettes on their online platforms.

Thanks to a public outcry, five of the abductees have been set free after being held incommunicado, some for up to 15 days. The security agencies should thoroughly investigate and quickly bring the culprits to book. These are serious offences whose victims also include women and children and some foreign nationals.

Late last month, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), a state agency, revealed that 82 people had been abducted since last year’s GenZ protests against the high cost of living. The KNCHR says nearly 60 deaths and the torture incidents bore the hallmarks of the operations of security agents.

The incidents have escalated despite President William Ruto’s promise last November to take decisive action. They are a mockery of his pledge to crack down on the menace.