Stop abductions and torture of state critics









The abduction of youthful government critics is a violation of individual rights and the rule of law. President William Ruto has not only pledged to stop the kidnappings, but also taken a swipe at political leaders, whom he accuses of inciting young Kenyans against the government.

He has, however, warned youth against misusing social media by depicting him and other leaders in coffins. The caricatures on online platforms are believed to be the main reason for the upsurge in abductions and torture.

Interestingly, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief Mohamed Amin have exonerated their officers from blame for the kidnappings of young people, who have been held incommunicado for weeks and only released as public protests mounted.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says 82 Kenyans have been abducted since the anti-government protests in June and July, last year. More than 20 are still missing and only 29 cases have been solved. Nearly 60 protesters were killed in police crackdowns during Gen Z protests.

The enormity of the problem is evident. According to a State of National Security report tabled in Parliament, the country witnessed a 44 per cent increase in kidnappings and abductions between September 2023 and August last year. There were 52 kidnappings compared to the 36 cases reported between September 2022 and September 2023.