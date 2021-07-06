Stop abduction wave

Of late, there has been a shocking upsurge of kidnappings in parts of the country, which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has blamed on business rivalry. This is the closest official admission that there is a serious problem. But it is the cardinal responsibility of the government to protect people’s lives and property.

A recent spate of abductions in the Mount Kenya region that has stunned many families has been blamed on poaching and the illegal trade in wildlife trophies in Nyeri and Nyandarua counties. Some of the men seized are said to have been on the radar of Kenya Wildlife Service following recent encounters with game rangers.

However, their families insist that the victims were doing legal business and may have been wrongfully arrested by security personnel. They cite the fact that no progress has been made in solving the disappearances. But this blame game is not helping anyone as the kidnappings have increased.

Although in the Mt Kenya abductions there has been no demand for ransom, as in the case of the ones that led to the killing of a Kitengela schoolgirl and an elderly man’s seizure by crooks in Kitale, this matter calls for serious investigations.

We hope that Dr Matiang’i’s revelation is the beginning of a decisive step to tame the gangs that may be involved in this crime. The formation of a special unit to deal with the issue should help to eradicate the problem.