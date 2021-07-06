Stop abduction wave

By  Editorial

Of late, there has been a shocking upsurge of kidnappings in parts of the country, which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has blamed on business rivalry. This is the closest official admission that there is a serious problem. But it is the cardinal responsibility of the government to protect people’s lives and property.

