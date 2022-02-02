Stern AU action needed

The African Union (AU) is making its voice clearly heard on important issues affecting the continent. It has suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities in protest against a January 24 coup in which President Roc Marc Christian Kabore was ousted by the military.

The continental body is sending out a message that it will not condone attempts to claw back on the democratisation that swept out the military dictatorship, especially in West Africa.

However, coups seem to be creeping back with the military now in control in Mali and Guinea. Not long ago, there were protests after Sudanese military leaders ejected civilians from a joint government. They gave in to global opposition.

It took a lot of sacrifice to get military rule uprooted in several countries with nascent democratic governments in whose establishment the citizens played a role by casting their ballots. A return to the military dictatorships that trampled on citizens’ rights would be a huge setback for a continent that has seen great progress in the people’s participation in governance through the vote and enjoyment of human rights.

Breaking ranks with its ignominious forerunner, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the AU’s 15-member Peace and Security Council voted to suspend Burkina Faso until the restoration of constitutional order. The OAU was often derided as a toothless bulldog and mere talk shop that had a dalliance with military dictatorships.

Heads of State summits became venues for display of fake medals on military uniforms with hardly anything constructive from the semi-literate dictators.

West African political bloc Ecowas has also suspended Burkina Faso and sent a delegation to meet with the Ouagadougou junta. Mali and Guinea have had coups in the past 18 months, prompting AU suspension, just like Sudan, in October.