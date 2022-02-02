Stern AU action needed

By  Editorial

  • The continental body is sending out a message that it will not condone attempts to claw back on the democratisation.
  • AU’s 15-member Peace and Security Council voted to suspend Burkina Faso until the restoration of constitutional order.

The African Union (AU) is making its voice clearly heard on important issues affecting the continent. It has suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities in protest against a January 24 coup in which President Roc Marc Christian Kabore was ousted by the military.

