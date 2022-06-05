Step up vaccination of youth against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded increasing cases of Covid-19 infections over the past few weeks and the prevalence rate has also gone up. The ministry also noted a trend of non-adherence to the protocols previously in place and warned that Kenya is not yet out of the woods. It has implored people to go back to face masks.

Having witnessed the negative impact of the pandemic on our lives and the economy, everything must be done to guard against backsliding. Vaccination against the killer virus has shown to be the best way to protect lives. Countries that managed to put the pandemic under control have vaccinated the vast majority of their population.

When the ministry started the vaccination drive last year, there was excitement around it and long queues as people sought the jab. But that appears to have waned despite the looming threat of another wave of infection. We are still below the target to vaccinate 27 million adults with only eight million having received the first dose. Only 8.4 million are fully vaccinated and, of these, 344,000 got the booster dose.

The plan by the ministry in collaboration with that of Education to vaccinate the more than 800,000 students who left secondary school in April is laudable. The plan is to vaccinate them before they join university and other tertiary learning institutions. This is important because young adults have been identified as superspreaders of the coronavirus.

The collaboration, which is aimed at accelerating vaccine uptake, will be extended to teenagers aged 15 to 17, most of whom are in secondary school. Only 1.4 million of this group are vaccinated. The authorities must sensitise parents and guardians on the importance of vaccinating their children to avoid unnecessary resistance as witnessed last year.