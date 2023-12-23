Step up shisha crackdown

A successful operation against nightclubs in Nairobi that facilitate drug abuse by customers has exposed the enormity of this public health problem. The crackdown by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) has targeted entertainment spots that sell the illegal substance known as shisha.

The night sting operation carried out in collaboration with the police led to the arrest of 25 suspects. This was in just one neighbourhood in Nairobi, and 117 shisha substances were seized. It is not the first time such a campaign has been carried out. Several years ago, police raided bars, restaurants and nightclubs across the city and seized shisha equipment.

As often happens, the crooks behind the racket went underground for some time, but clandestine shisha smoking continued and has intensified in the recent past. Nacada CEO Anthony Omerikwa has warned that this campaign is just the first in a planned countrywide push to stop this deadly racket.

According to experts, smoke from shisha contains the same toxic chemicals as that from cigarettes, including carcinogens such as tar and carbon monoxide that increase the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases such as bronchitis. But even more worrying is the possibility of this being a conduit for the abuse of hard drugs by youth.

The return of widespread shisha smoking in the clubs is a violation of the government’s comprehensive 2017 ban on advertising, promotion, distribution and facilitation of its use.

However, it has once again become a common practice in major entertainment joints across the country, including rural areas. Its use can also cause oral health problems, such as tooth decay and gum infections. It is also more addictive than cigarettes and exposes non-smokers to secondhand smoke, which can be harmful to their health.