Step up malaria fight

  • Health ministry statistics indicate that malaria accounts for about 30 per cent of the total illness in the country.
  • According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the country will require Sh24 billion in the next four years, or Sh6 billion annually, to eradicate malaria.

The formation of a special council to fight malaria is a welcome response to a disease that poses a grave national challenge. With 3.5 million new cases and 10, 700 deaths every year, it is a massive health burden.

