Step up fight against cancer

Cancer is a growing health burden for the country and one of the major killer diseases. Ministry of Health statistics show that 30,000 cancer-related deaths occur and 47,000 new cases are diagnosed annually. These are huge numbers in a population of about 50 million. It is quite chilling that half of those diagnosed with cancer die before getting treatment due to late detection of the deadly cells.

With these alarming figures Kenyans need to go for tests, as an early detection can save lives. Awareness campaigns must be stepped up. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that Kenyans have been calling on the government to declare cancer a “national disaster”.

A new study has found that more people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before. Early cancer cases worldwide have increased by 80 per cent, with a 28 per cent rise in deaths. The researchers have warned of a spike in the next 10 years. Prostate, nose and throat cancers are the fastest-growing in the world. Cervical, breast and pancreatic cancers are also on the rise. Luckily liver cancer is declining.

The experts say that dietary risks contribute to the high incidence of cancer. They have reiterated the common caution that diets high in red meat, low in fruit, high in sodium and low in milk and alcohol and tobacco consumption are the main factors fuelling the early onset.

Focusing on the traditional lifestyle risk factors and improved diets can reduce the grave threat. Thousands of cancer patients travel to India every year in search of specialised treatment, imposing a huge burden on families and costing the country Sh10 billion.