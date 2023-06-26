Step up efforts to stamp out rising terror threat

The latest resurgence in terrorist attacks in the northeastern counties poses a grave threat that must be stamped out. Reports that at least 20 people have been killed in one month alone in Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Lamu are terrifying. The Al-Shabaab terrorist group is a deadly nuisance to the entire Eastern African region, including the Horn of Africa. The situation is worsening.

On Saturday evening, gunmen stormed homes and dragged out five men, whom they beheaded. It was as if they were mocking Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who visited the area recently and vowed to eliminate the group.

The Somalia-based terrorists have been crossing the largely porous 900-kilometre border and, aided by their local allies, wreaking havoc on Kenyans. Danger lurks out there with callous criminals literally waging a war against innocent people while hiding behind religion.

It is intimidating as the attackers, dressed in military gear, struck just over a week since a military vehicle was blown up by an IED and two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers killed. Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says KDF and the police will use modern equipment, including artillery, to eliminate the terrorists. He has warned that special forces from the military, including Kenya Air Force, will hunt down and neutralise the terrorists once and for all.

This assurance is welcome but it should not turn out to be the usual rhetoric and empty threats. The terrorists have shamelessly invaded and turned a vast area of our country into their playground, flagrantly violating its territorial integrity. Desperate civilians are accusing the security agencies of not doing enough to curb these attacks.