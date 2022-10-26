Step up efforts to recover every looted public asset

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has shown its growing influence in the fight against the graft menace.

From an agency that was often ridiculed, the EACC is enhancing its footprint and grit in protecting public resources from looters.

In the past three financial years, it has investigated 501 corruption cases involving, among others, nine former and current governors, principal secretaries, senators, Members of the National Assembly and CEOs of state corporations.

A hundred and one such cases have been finalised and assets worth Sh22.8 billion recovered. It has also averted Sh32 billion in losses through investigations and disruption of graft networks.

In its latest move, the EACC has sued, in the Environment and Land Court, a firm belonging to a former senior official for allegedly acquiring Moi International Airport land in Mombasa worth Sh2.5 billion.

It hopes to recover the 10 parcels of land belonging to the airport, military and UN support bases.

The EACC also seeks to recover Sh984 million it claims was illegally paid as compensation for land compulsorily acquired for the standard gauge railway (SGR) and Dongo Kundu-Kipevu Road projects.

East African Gas Company Limited is registered as the owner. The case must be expeditiously concluded to restore the land for the vital use for which it was set aside.

The EACC is also pursuing the forfeiture of corruptly acquired assets worth Sh33 billion in various courts. The biggest impediment is the perennial backlog of cases in courts.

It’s encouraging, though, that there is political goodwill, with President William Ruto facilitating the Judiciary Fund to boost the delivery of justice. Chief Justice Martha Koome has pledged to tackle the backlog, which includes many corruption cases.

The Judiciary has, thus, set for itself a one-year timeline for the determination of a case from the filing date.

Besides enhancing justice, the funds recovered are also being put to good use. A recovered parcel of hitherto grabbed public land in Nairobi, valued at Sh5 billion, is being used for the construction of affordable housing for low-income earners.