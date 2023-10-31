Step up efforts to nail the food security goal

The rains have been good in most of the country. This could turn out to be the best short rains season in many years. Farmers should take advantage of the promising rainfall to grow enough food and cash crops.

It is also a blessing that the El Nino deluge that had been forecast as bound to cause a lot of destruction is unlikely this year. The surplus food should be stored and only released when there is a genuine shortage.

President William Ruto has confidently declared that the country will be food-secure by 2025 and pledged the adoption of technological innovations to ensure the goal is achieved. Apart from improving productivity across the value chains, the government is also helping to build resilience to climate change effects.

If realised, this will be a massive turnaround from the situation in June, when 5.4 million Kenyans faced an acute food shortage. A Kenya Food Security Steering Group report blamed that to the prolonged drought ravaging, especially, the arid and semi-arid regions.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance shot up from 3.5 million people in July 2022 to 4.4 million by the most recent estimates.

Apart from putting 200,000 hectares under food crop production in the past two seasons, the government has also been providing subsidised fertiliser countrywide at Sh2,500, down from Sh3,500 for a 50kg bag. Before it intervened over a year ago, the cost was Sh6,500 for the same product.

The country hopes to build enough food stocks to discourage imports. If it can produce 61 million bags of maize by 2025, Kenya will be food secure. A single Kenyan going to bed hungry, or starving, is one too many.

During the next harvest, adequate strategic reserves must be built by enabling the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to mop up excess produce at reasonable prices.