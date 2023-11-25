Step up efforts to curb deadly floods menace

With at least 70 people killed, roads washed away and homes submerged in the floods raging across the country, the situation could be getting out of hand. This would explain why President William Ruto has called an emergency Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

It means that the government is finally giving it the serious attention it deserves. This is, of course, in sharp contrast to its initial attempt to downplay the grave El Nino danger.

President Ruto has declared an “emergency situation”, with more than 36,000 households already displaced. His pledge to tackle the deadly floods emergency could not have come at a better time. It is a welcome response to the mounting calls to declare the flooding menace wreaking havoc, especially in the coastal and northern regions, a national disaster.

The Meteorological Department is warning of more rains and destruction and the President’s intervention should make a big difference in the mobilisation of resources to mitigate the challenges. He has already held meetings with emergency response teams to discuss how to effectively manage the crisis.

Many roads have been washed away, cutting off large areas and hampering the supply of basic relief commodities, including food and medicines. Homes have been submerged and entire regions marooned as the rains continue to pound the country. This is the time to shun reckless talk that can trivialise this serious national crisis.

With fuel tankers and other trucks stranded, the Kenya Defence Forces has been called in to airlift supplies to the affected areas before the road repairs, which will take some time, begin. The government has already allocated Sh2.4 billion for food supplies.

The current situation is prone to outbreaks of malaria, cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The International Federation of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent Societies, and the Kenya Red Cross are already engaged, and are mobilising more funds to deal with the disaster. There is a need to urgently provide food, clean water and medicines to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.