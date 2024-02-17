Step up controls to curb this killer brew menace

The death toll from the Kirinyaga County illicit brew incident is now at 20, and with a few more people critically ill in hospital, it could rise further. This is probably the highest number of deaths from one outlet in the entire country in a long time.

As the people of this central Kenya village mourn the deaths of their kin, it is time once again to call for comprehensive measures to eradicate this killer that has ravaged the country for many years. The victims reportedly imbibed liquor that had been laced with a deadly substance.

It is a painful price to pay for the greed of a few traders and the laxity of officials, whose duty it is to licence and control the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Equally disappointing is the endemic kneejerk reaction by administrators and political leaders.

Some have called for the closure of bars. Such a blanket action would be totally unfair to the legally registered businesses, whose owners comply with the liquor licensing requirements.

The actions of few errant people should not disadvantage the majority law-abiding traders and consumers of licensed alcoholic drinks. It is their constitutional right to enjoy themselves as long as they do not break the laws of the land.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure has announced a countrywide crackdown against the menace. That is welcome, but we have heard such vows many times before. The sly dealers often go underground until the dust settles and re-emerge with venomous abandon.

The deadly Kirinyaga brew is believed to have been laced with ethanol. That is not a substance that a small bar owner can easily obtain. Police should investigate the source.