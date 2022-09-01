Step up awareness to curb use of deadly pesticides

In a bid to boost agricultural production, farmers are increasingly using chemicals, especially fertilisers and pesticides. But even as that objective is achieved, there is an underlying danger from toxic substances that find their way into food. They pose a grave danger to public health as food crops are exposed to the harmful agricultural chemicals.

For this reason, food and environmental safety lobbies have raised the red flag over the overuse of agrochemicals in food production. High levels of pesticide residues have been found in fruits and vegetables. Some of these chemicals are, ironically, banned in their countries of origin due to the proven harm that they pose to consumers and the environment.

As the lobbies have warned, the chemicals expose Kenyans to cancers and other health challenges, including genetic deformities. Sadly, the use of harmful chemicals persists and has become one of the major killers of Kenyans. Residues of toxic pesticides used in crop production end up in consumers’ bodies, with deadly consequences.

It is, therefore, important that Kenyans are sensitised about the grave danger that lurks in the pesticides already proven to be highly toxic. Abetting the danger are our porous borders that enable the smuggling of toxic chemicals into the country. Border communities are often involved in this illicit trade.

It is instructive that export markets have become stricter and horticultural farmers risk having their produce locked out of international markets.

It is, therefore, a pity that the smuggling of toxic chemicals into the country is made possible due to corruption as the officials expected to keep an eye on this choose to look the other way after their palms are greased.