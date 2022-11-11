Step up anti-doping war

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei yesterday made strong presentations at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The two – accompanied by Environment and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya – were straightforward in their appeal: That the world must walk the talk in arresting climate change, which has already adversely impacted athletes’ lives.

They warned that some parts of the world would soon not be able to host sporting events owing to rising temperatures attributed to global warming.

They singled out the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were both held amid almost unbearable heat.

We wish to congratulate Athletics Kenya for its leading role and its commitment to reducing 50 per cent of its emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040.

Athletics Kenya was the first out of the 214 World Athletics member federations to sign and commit to the “Sports for Climate Action” under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2021.

The framework calls on the sports community to jointly develop a climate action agenda by promoting greater environmental responsibility. This has seen Kenya install several air quality sensors in five athletics venues and stadiums in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kapsabet; besides working with Kenya Ministry of Environment and Forestry on green spaces around the country through forest adoption programmes.

While we commend the government and Athletics Kenya for fighting for clean air for sports, the same zeal should be seen in the war on doping. More than 30 athletes have either been banned or stopped competing after violating anti-doping rules this year, with some of the offences committed at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.