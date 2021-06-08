Step up anti-Covid fight

Editorial

  • Kisumu has seen a sharp increase in cases following the recklessness shown by its residents during Madaraka Day celebrations.
  • Kisumu residents and their counterparts in Siaya and a few other counties have brazenly flouted the health protocols against the deadly coronavirus.

The latest upsurge in Covid-19 infections in several lakeside counties, including Kisumu, is a stark reminder that they risk getting overwhelmed by the pandemic. Kisumu has seen a sharp increase in cases following the recklessness shown by its residents during the Madaraka Day national celebrations.

