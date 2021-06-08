Step up anti-Covid fight

The latest upsurge in Covid-19 infections in several lakeside counties, including Kisumu, is a stark reminder that they risk getting overwhelmed by the pandemic. Kisumu has seen a sharp increase in cases following the recklessness shown by its residents during the Madaraka Day national celebrations.

Kisumu residents and their counterparts in Siaya and a few other counties have brazenly flouted the health protocols against the deadly coronavirus. There were hordes of people on the streets, including boda boda riders, who put lives at grave risk by crowding and not wearing face masks.

As the experts have pointed out, the disease is already in the communities and must be fought by adhering to the guidelines and restrictions to prevent infections. But the health threat has been worsened by the arrival of even deadlier variants of Covid-19. Three of the four known ones are in Kenya.

Major upsurge

Kisumu has had to introduce more stringent measures to fight the pandemic. The plain truth is that the available health facilities are not enough to cope with a major upsurge. Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has asked the residents to keep off places of worship as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Four churches have been closed after their members got infected.

By June 5, Kisumu had recorded 5,739 cases with a weekly positivity rate of 28.4 per cent. The highest infections — 1,585 — have been reported in the past two weeks. The mortality rate in the county has increased from an average of 12 at the peak of the pandemic last year to 18.