Step up alert against terror

On Monday August 7, the country marks yet another anniversary of the horrendous attack by terrorists on the United States Embassy in Nairobi, 25 years ago, which claimed more than 200 lives, with the majority, of course, being innocent Kenyans.

Sadly, the pain suffered by Kenyans as a collateral damage in the fight against Al-Qaeda and America continues, with the bitter memory of August 7, 1998 still being felt.

The terrorists hit Nairobi and Dar es Salaam simultaneously. This was East Africa’s worst encounter with the evil perpetrated by people driven by a devious ideology but hiding behind Islam, a religion that preaches peace and tranquility.

The blast in Nairobi’ downtown injured hundreds, about 400 of whom were severely maimed. At least 40 adults and children were blinded and many more left deaf.

Kenyans, who paid a high price, should by now have been compensated by the American government. While Americans who worked at the embassy have been well catered for, Kenyans have been abandoned for a quarter of a century.

The explanation given by the American Government officials is that their laws do not allow the Kenyan victims of the terrorist attack to be recognised and compensated. This is why bid by MPs and Senators to push for the compensation of Kenyans is commendable.

The US embassy attack was the first major terrorist incident that had a devastating impact. Since then, there were other attacks, including the Westgate Mall and Dusit hotel terrorist raids.